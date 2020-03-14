Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WEB EXTRA - RUECK, PIVEC & GOODMAN

WEB EXTRA - RUECK, PIVEC & GOODMAN

Video Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
WEB EXTRA - RUECK, PIVEC & GOODMAN

WEB EXTRA - RUECK, PIVEC & GOODMAN

From high school, college and professional athletics, COVID-19 has impacted sports at every level.

Maybe the most heartbreaking news came Thursday when the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments were canceled.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA - RUECK, PIVEC & SLOCUM [Video]WEB EXTRA - RUECK, PIVEC & SLOCUM

Charisma Osborne scored 22 points, including seven in overtime, and No. 8 UCLA rallied to beat 15th-ranked Oregon State 83-74.

Credit: KEZIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.