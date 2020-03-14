WEB EXTRA - RUECK, PIVEC & GOODMAN 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KEZI - Published WEB EXTRA - RUECK, PIVEC & GOODMAN From high school, college and professional athletics, COVID-19 has impacted sports at every level. Maybe the most heartbreaking news came Thursday when the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments were canceled. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA - RUECK, PIVEC & SLOCUM Charisma Osborne scored 22 points, including seven in overtime, and No. 8 UCLA rallied to beat 15th-ranked Oregon State 83-74. Credit: KEZIPublished 3 weeks ago