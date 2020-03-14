Global  

Coronavirus Symptoms vs. cold and flu

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Anyone with cold or flu symptoms could be asked to stay home

Anyone with respiratory tract infection symptoms – such as flu or cold – or a fever is likely be...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC News


St Mirren's coronavirus hardline stance as stewards ordered to be on lookout for symptoms

St Mirren's coronavirus hardline stance as stewards ordered to be on lookout for symptomsSupporters will not be admitted into the ground for tonight's huge clash against Hearts if they...
Daily Record - Published


Tweets about this

KIRORadio

KIRO Radio 97.3 FM🎙 The difficulty with #coronavirus is that a person infected can spread it before any symptoms show up, and so if a p… https://t.co/UEIFJcZLUD 8 seconds ago

tari1231

Tari Thomason RT @KPNorthwest: @KPNorthwest members who have flu-like symptoms and are 18 or older can complete an e-visit to get online care and advice… 36 seconds ago

DontCallMeShan

Ochocinco Wanted Me 🐝 RT @CNN: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez learned that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and says he's already starting to feel the symptom… 2 minutes ago

ArezzoBeth

Elizabeth Shaffer RT @nichcarlson: COVID-19 symptoms compared to other common conditions. Source: https://t.co/Z6wp2orvzJ https://t.co/RhQJVhS5KN 2 minutes ago

_FortunateKey_

_DiamondsForKey_ RT @nytimes: Tom Hanks had a cold, or so he thought. In the U.S., those symptoms may not be enough to get tested for the coronavirus. But i… 2 minutes ago

DCZia

I like science. @buttons419 @MegglesP @agirlandaboy Exactly. Also: https://t.co/xO4xOWgfFW 5 minutes ago

erynjt_

TOLO RT @KPIXtv: Doctors are urging people to pay extra close attention to some key symptoms that might help determine if someone is at risk of… 6 minutes ago

regina0216

regina. RT @_veronicaSF: ‼️ Please do not make a trip to the ER unless you are having severe respiratory symptoms such as being unable to breathe/s… 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus testing to increase dramatically in Tennessee as private companies get involved [Video]Coronavirus testing to increase dramatically in Tennessee as private companies get involved

Private companies will make Coronavirus tests more widely available in Tennessee. It comes after criticism that people with symptoms could not get a test.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 03:06Published

'Failing' in U.S. Testing for Coronavirus Means Number of Undetected Cases Could Be High [Video]'Failing' in U.S. Testing for Coronavirus Means Number of Undetected Cases Could Be High

Seven weeks have passed since the first U.S. case of coronavirus was announced, and the government is failing to account for what could be thousands of additional infections because of ongoing problems..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:01Published

