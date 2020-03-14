Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bay Area Company Approved to Produce Coronavirus Test Kits

Bay Area Company Approved to Produce Coronavirus Test Kits

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:16s - Published < > Embed
Bay Area Company Approved to Produce Coronavirus Test Kits

Bay Area Company Approved to Produce Coronavirus Test Kits

Throughout the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis, the lack of test kits has been a continuing issue.

Now one Bay Area company will be helping to ease the bottleneck.

Wilson Walker reports.

(3-13-20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gates Foundation is funding at-home coronavirus test kits in Washington state

Gates Foundation is funding at-home coronavirus test kits in Washington state· The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is funding a project to provide at-home coronavirus test...
Business Insider - Published

Google letting Bay Area employees work remotely due to coronavirus

From the physical component of I/O 2020 being cancelled to making premium Hangouts Meet free for all...
9to5Google - Published Also reported by •The Verge



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Fears Stoke Panic Shopping [Video]Coronavirus Fears Stoke Panic Shopping

Stores are jammed with frenzied shoppers all over the Bay Area. What really explains the panic buying, given the virus isn't shutting down the stores? Andria Borba asked and got answers. (3-13-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:54Published

Oakland Unified to Provide Free Meals for Kids During Coronavirus Closure [Video]Oakland Unified to Provide Free Meals for Kids During Coronavirus Closure

With just about every Bay Area school district shutting down, who is making sure kids who need school meals are getting to needy kids? Da Lin reports. (3-13-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.