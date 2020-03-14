The coronavirus has been affecting schools in Chico

Hasn any local schoolsãjust some*extended spring breaks.

But that doesn mean it won happen.

Action news now reporter mackenzie drigo is live in chico with how some parents will handle things if schools*d* close.

### they told me if schools do shutdown..they may have to start bringing their children to work with them.

Right now, chico unified school district is closing for one day as well as cancelling before and after school programs for one day.

This is so it can prepare in*cas* there is a positive test.

But some parents already started getting ready if the coronavirus comes to butte county..

Sot anna ryan owner of naked lounge 10 seconds it is that im going to have to be really flexible with my scheduling, they are probably going to end up coming to work with me or having to spend some time at home alone?

Sherin ruggirello- parent 8 seconds seconds bringing children to a work place when everything is being shut down would not seem like a real viable option?

As of today, what we know is that school events and trips have been postponed.

We reached out to chico unified school district superintendent kelly spaley and she says they are working with the butte county health department closely on what to do if this virus comes here for schools.