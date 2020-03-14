Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The coronavirus has been affecting schools in Chico

The coronavirus has been affecting schools in Chico

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
The coronavirus has been affecting schools in Chico

The coronavirus has been affecting schools in Chico

Schools have not yet been shut down in Butte County because of the coronavirus yet but that doesn’t mean parents arent thinking ahead for childcare if this is the case.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The coronavirus has been affecting schools in Chico

Hasn any local schoolsãjust some*extended spring breaks.

But that doesn mean it won happen.

Action news now reporter mackenzie drigo is live in chico with how some parents will handle things if schools*d* close.

### they told me if schools do shutdown..they may have to start bringing their children to work with them.

Right now, chico unified school district is closing for one day as well as cancelling before and after school programs for one day.

This is so it can prepare in*cas* there is a positive test.

But some parents already started getting ready if the coronavirus comes to butte county..

Sot anna ryan owner of naked lounge 10 seconds it is that im going to have to be really flexible with my scheduling, they are probably going to end up coming to work with me or having to spend some time at home alone?

Sherin ruggirello- parent 8 seconds seconds bringing children to a work place when everything is being shut down would not seem like a real viable option?

As of today, what we know is that school events and trips have been postponed.

Reporting live in chico, mackenzie drigo, action news now, coverage you can count on.

We reached out to chico unified school district superintendent kelly spaley and she says they are working with the butte county health department closely on what to do if this virus comes here for schools.## modoc county




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local schools prepare for potential Coronavirus threat [Video]Local schools prepare for potential Coronavirus threat

The Chico Unified School district says they are preparing for the potential Coronavirus threat.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.