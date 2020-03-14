Global  

Milwaukee Public Schools give update on closings of all schools amid coronavirus pandemic

Milwaukee Public Schools give update on closings of all schools amid coronavirus pandemic

Milwaukee Public Schools give update on closings of all schools amid coronavirus pandemic

Milwaukee Public Schools gives an update regarding the closing of all MPS schools Friday night.

MPS Superintendent Dr. Keith P.

Posley talked about the exact measures being taken by the district.

