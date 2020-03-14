Butte County Health Officials: 'We will have confirmed cases'

Global  

But perhaps the most important message health officials want you to hear is, if you have symptoms, stay home.

Butte county, there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus but the county's public health officer said today that's no* likely to hold.

At a press briefing this afternoon, dr. andy miller said the time is now to minimize exposure by being prepared... and taking action.

For answers on how best to do that, head to the butte county public health website, and we have a link for you on our website.

It's a remarkably useful collection of information with answers to questions that we all have.

One big question many have is who should get tested for the virus, and when?

Dr. miller says you should contact your health care provider, but only if you're experiencing symptoms, fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

"so those healthcare providers are busy and likely, potentially, to get busier.

And so that's another rate- limiting step, if you will about getting testing, and why we don't want everyone who, let's say has no symptoms but is concerned to get testing is because that pathway could take away the capacity for those who truly need it."

And if you have those symptoms - stay home from work and school and all public places.

Again, go to action news now dot com for a link to this website



