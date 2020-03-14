Huntsville hospital executives talk COVID-19 plans and preparations

Coronavirus a lot easier.

Sydney?

Najahe, will - today huntsville hospital stressed they don't want widespread panic here in north alabama- but they want everyone to take covid-19 seriously and wash their hands and be smart about hygeine.

A team of executives from the hospital talked for about 45 minutes today...about what's going on here in north alabama now that the state has its first confirmed case of covid-19.

They explained when a national emergency is declared - it allows for rules to be relaxed and more caregivers to step up.

David spillers huntsville hospital's chief executive officer said having these options is crucial for the days, weeks and months ahead.

We are the most highly regulated industry in america probably other than the nuclear power industry.

Setting up this clinic we are talking about..we have many more options in an emergency situation that we do in a normal operating condition."

That clinic spillers mentioned is something the hospital is working to release more information about next week.

However, he said they're working on a way to set up a clinic for people who don't have a serious need - and don't need to be at the hospital.

That way - they can still get medical attention from their doctors and nurses without infecting others.

Tonight- there are no confirmed cases here in north alabama.

The hospital tells me about a half dozen tests administered here were sent off.

So far no tests have been positive - but they're still waiting for about 5 different results.

Thanks sydney.

We also learned what steps huntsville hospital is taking to make sure testing is available to anyone who needs it.

Today -- the department of health says it's expanding testing to state labs and private labs as well.

Huntsville hospital says it hopes to get the ability to test for the coronavirus within a week or two.

We know huntsville hospital sent between 20 to 25 tests to the state for testing.

Most of those tests got back to the hospital within 24 hours.

The hospital hopes to knock down testing time to 4 hours once