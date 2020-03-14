Coronavirus concerns impacts businesses and impacts mental health in Shasta County

Coverage of the coronavirus and its impacts on every day life.

Action news now reporter ana torrea is live in redding with what stores are doing to weather the storm.

For one store here in redding... it's all about supply for the demand.

I stopped in at "the katwalk" here redding and saw several people coming and going.

The ownerã marla johnston is hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

She tells me she expects business to drop in the next few weeks.

I dont know how bad it'll get in the next couple of months but i am expecting a low for awhile until the panic is done and people start resurfacing again.

Now johnston says she gets lot of her products from out of town or from her customers.

I asked her how she plans to keep her business going if she can't get new items. she said - she has enough inventory in stock to stay open for several months.

Live in redding ana torrea, action news now, coverage you can count on.

Johnston tells us she has no plans of closing at this time.

###