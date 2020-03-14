Global  

School districts close amid coronavirus

Many school districts across the Valley are closing or extending Spring Break amid the coronavirus spread.

Recent related news from verified sources

Parents, teachers and students are petitioning these schools to close over coronavirus

More than 2,000 people have signed petitions asking the Mesa and Scottsdale school districts to close...
azcentral.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNewsday


Coronavirus in California: School Districts Closed

Saturday: California’s largest school districts have shut down, affecting more than 1,000,000...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •NewsdayIndependent



Tweets about this

SchCounGaines

Mrs. Gaines RT @ELeducation: Are your schools or districts closing (or preparing to close) due to the coronavirus? We've compiled a list of resources,… 56 minutes ago

Nsestanovich

Nick Sestanovich Vacaville Unified joined the other school districts in Solano County in closing for two weeks. https://t.co/RJxGlBTcaS 5 hours ago

MASCSchoolComm

MASC-SchoolCommittee South Shore schools close amid pandemic https://t.co/QRzwNoWdKn 6 hours ago

mattpt55

mattpt55 RT @smbrugal: School districts on the #TreasureCoast announced ~5 p.m. this afternoon they were closing for 2 weeks amid concerns re: #Covi… 14 hours ago

StevenRosenblum

🇺🇸#IAmTheNRA Rosenblum BREAKING: @GovRonDeSantis orders all Florida public schools to close. https://t.co/hU2QfD6stJ 15 hours ago

abc7kristensze

Kristen Sze ABC7 RT @abc7newsbayarea: "This is the right thing to do. We have an opportunity to prevent human suffering." Oakland Unifed is joining other Ba… 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

School districts close due to coronavirus [Video]

School districts close due to coronavirus

State school officials urge districts to go virtual during coronavirus pandemic [Video]

State school officials urge districts to go virtual during coronavirus pandemic

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction said there shouldn't be any school sending work home with a student, without any communication or contact with teachers or school staff.

