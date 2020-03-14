Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > President Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus

President Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
President Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus

President Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus

The announcement lets the White House temporarily waive a number of regulations in an attempt to broaden access to medical care.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Predictions: Members of Congress will DIE, some Amazon fulfillment centers will collapse and certain airports across the USA will be closed under a national emergency order

(Natural News) Over a week ago, I reported that President Trump would soon declare a national...
NaturalNews.com - Published

President Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak

President Trump declared a national emergency to address the coronavirus, he announced during a Rose...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Just JaredSeekingAlphaEurasia ReviewCNABusiness InsiderTMZ.comOilPrice.comNew Zealand HeraldTechCrunchCBS NewsReutersReuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

josephreyesg

Joseph Reyes RT @zachjourno: Trump declares a national emergency, says he takes no responsibility for lag in testing and that he has no symptoms after m… 2 seconds ago

postpunkBF

ketamine dick hippie bf🌲🇩🇿 RT @BibleRespecter: BREAKING NEWS: President Trump declares me not having a gf a national emergency 5 seconds ago

sunsoundsme

オガッソ RT @RollingStone: President Trump will declare a national emergency to hasten the government’s ability to respond to the coronavirus outbre… 14 seconds ago

genesisalfa1212

America RT @bennyjohnson: Dr. Anthony Fauci gives an update on the White House’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic as President Trump declares a… 25 seconds ago

RacySicilian

Racy 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇺🇸 RT @Pismo_B: “The spirit and the will of our nation is unbreakable. We will defeat this threat. When America is tested, America rises to th… 29 seconds ago

tigky

st 🙏😊🇺🇸🙏😊🇺🇸👍😊 RT @NowTheEndBegins: In A Stroke Of Genius, President Trump Creates Nationwide Network Of America's Top Consumer Stores Who Are Building Dr… 31 seconds ago

ariffhakimi

Ariff Hakimi RT @BBCBreaking: US President Donald Trump declares national emergency to help handle the growing outbreak of coronavirus https://t.co/OG1h… 35 seconds ago

studiolittle_T

Trisha RT @CBNNews: UPDATE: President Trump Declares This Sunday as National Day of Prayer, SBC Also Calls for Prayers https://t.co/9CQBOxbeMM 39 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump declares national emergency [Video]Trump declares national emergency

Trump declares national emergency

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:53Published

President Trump Declares National State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus [Video]President Trump Declares National State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus

Skyler Henry reports on national response expected after President Trump declares coronavirus state of emergency in U.S. (3-13-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.