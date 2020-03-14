Global  

All Florida schools closed for 2 weeks

All Florida schools closed for 2 weeks

All Florida schools closed for 2 weeks

All schools in Florida will be closed for the next two weeks because of the coronavirus.

Tweets about this

crookedwren

Little Wren RT @KNGMusic: Slowly all of Florida is starting to shut down. Be safe & make smart decisions. Just advised that the schools will be closed… 49 seconds ago

ALSOYouth

ALSO Youth RT @Manateeschools: IMPORTANT UPDATE: MANATEE COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 30TH. Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Co… 6 minutes ago

Wolfetwin1

Lois Wolfe Langham RT @10NewsWTSP: ALL FLORIDA SCHOOLS CLOSED 🚨 The state's Dept. of Education ordered *all* districts to shut down for two weeks because of t… 14 minutes ago

5455km629

SnoopyResists RT @abcactionnews: ATTENTION PARENTS/GUARDIANS ❗ Schools in the state of Florida have been ordered to remain closed until March 30. https:/… 14 minutes ago

disco_lemon_ade

Kate All Florida schools are closed for the next two weeks. Super👍 https://t.co/8CuWuMj3be 15 minutes ago

Wolfetwin1

Lois Wolfe Langham RT @FOX13News: 🚨 BREAKING: Public schools across Florida will be closed for two weeks to help slow the spread of the #COVID19 #coronavirus.… 17 minutes ago

SouthLakeTablet

SouthLakeTablet.com Disney Closed, Universal Closed, Schools Closed!. Thank goodness for the Web or what would we do with the kids.… https://t.co/Wyx4aozRiz 23 minutes ago

Flomoll

Annie Mc Cartney RT @deannaTVnews: BREAKING: ALL Florida school districts closed until March 30th. This means most schools will be extending next week’s spr… 25 minutes ago


Florida schools ordered to close for two weeks due to coronavirus

Schools in the state of Florida have been ordered to remain closed until March 30.

Schools in the state of Florida have been ordered to remain closed until March 30.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

Palm Beach County schools closing for 2 weeks; District offices still open

Palm Beach County schools are closing for two weeks because of the coronavirus but district offices will remain open.

Palm Beach County schools are closing for two weeks because of the coronavirus but district offices will remain open.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:08Published

