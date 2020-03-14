South Jersey Schools Deciding To Close Doors As Coronavirus Spreads



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Update: Religious Leaders Reach Out While Keeping Faithful From Risky Gatherings The weekend is a time people go to holy centers to be surrounded by their religious community, but this weekend in New Jersey, many are being asked to do the opposite in an attempt to keep the.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:49Published 2 hours ago Coronavirus Update: Religious Leaders Reaching Out While Keeping Faithful From Risky Gatherings The weekend is a time people go to holy centers to be surrounded by their religious community, but this weekend in New Jersey, many are being asked to do the opposite in an attempt to keep the.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:58Published 4 hours ago