Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Another local school closes its doors amid COVID-19 pandemic

Another local school closes its doors amid COVID-19 pandemic

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Another local school closes its doors amid COVID-19 pandemic
Another local school closes its doors amid COVID-19 pandemic
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Another local school closes its doors amid COVID-19 pandemic

School closures.

But first ---20 indiana school districts in the news 10 viewing area have closed.

News 10s sarah lehman joins us now with more on one school corporations decisions to close.

South vermillion school corporation held an emergency meeting tonight.

That was to discuss how the corporation will move forward to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Adding to the long list of schools taking precaution when it comes to covid 19... nat} "i have a motion and second to approve the administrations reccomendation regarding the corporations response to the covid 19 emergency."

South vermillion school corporation is joining them.

"steps we are taking to help curb the coronavirus epidemic that we are facing.

/// but we want to be proactive we understand that it's not a matter of if -- it's a matter of when that's going to effect our communtiy and we want to be proactive in our approach."

[take fs] so -- on monday march 16th there is a scheduled e learning day for teacher training.

Tuesday through thursday the corporation will use the emergency waiver days given to indiana school's by governor eric holcomb.

Friday march 20th is the start of the corporations spring break until friday march 27th.

After spring break -- starting march 30th -- they will have e learning days until april 3rd "yeah it's an inconvince but when you look at the bigger picture it's creating an environment that we're promoting safety in the health of our students and staff first."

During that time officials will be monitoring the situtation and update or change their emergency plan as needed.

"we're not done!

Just the opposite this is just the beginning now the plan is in place now what do we do to ensure it's done effectively" the board also approved all support staff to be paid all support also approved the board effectively" the board also approved all support staff to be paid during this time.

The corporation also suspended all non essential extra and co essential extra and co curricular activites as of right now -- including prom.

All field trips are canceled for the rest of the year as




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

SUNY Fredonia to remain open amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]SUNY Fredonia to remain open amid coronavirus outbreak

Use common sense. That's the advice Chautauqua County and Fredonia officials are offering about coronavirus. Chautauqua County has no confirmed cases of COVID-19. The economic impact of the virus is..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:20Published

Who is most at risk for COVID-19? [Video]Who is most at risk for COVID-19?

Health officials have warned about COVID-19. As concerns continue to grow, we sat down with local doctors to find out who is at a higher risk.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.