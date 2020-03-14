Another local school closes its doors amid COVID-19 pandemic

School closures.

South vermillion school corporation held an emergency meeting tonight.

That was to discuss how the corporation will move forward to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

South vermillion school corporation is joining them. "i have a motion and second to approve the administrations reccomendation regarding the corporations response to the covid 19 emergency."

South vermillion school corporation is joining them.

"steps we are taking to help curb the coronavirus epidemic that we are facing.

/// but we want to be proactive we understand that it's not a matter of if -- it's a matter of when that's going to effect our communtiy and we want to be proactive in our approach."

so -- on monday march 16th there is a scheduled e learning day for teacher training.

Tuesday through thursday the corporation will use the emergency waiver days given to indiana school's by governor eric holcomb.

Friday march 20th is the start of the corporations spring break until friday march 27th.

After spring break -- starting march 30th -- they will have e learning days until april 3rd "yeah it's an inconvince but when you look at the bigger picture it's creating an environment that we're promoting safety in the health of our students and staff first."

During that time officials will be monitoring the situtation and update or change their emergency plan as needed.

"we're not done!

During that time officials will be monitoring the situtation and update or change their emergency plan as needed. "we're not done! Just the opposite this is just the beginning now the plan is in place now what do we do to ensure it's done effectively" the board also approved all support staff to be paid during this time.

The corporation also suspended all non essential extra and co essential extra and co curricular activites as of right now -- including prom.

All field trips are canceled for the rest of the year as