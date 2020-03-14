Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > SEC suspends play through April 15th

SEC suspends play through April 15th

Video Credit: WXXV - Published < > Embed
SEC suspends play through April 15th

SEC suspends play through April 15th

As the Coronavirus continues to bring the sports world to a screeching halt, new information about COVID-19 is leading to even more suspensions and cancellations right here in our backyard.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

SEC suspends play through April 15th

-- as the corona-virus continues t- bring the sports world to - a screeching halt... new- information about covid-19 is - leading to even more suspension- and cancellations...- right here in our back yard.- today... the southeastern - conference modified its - original mandate, to suspend- play through april 15th... afte- originally shutting down all- competition... through march- 30th.

- the s-e-c basketball tournament- was also canceled - yesterday... in addition to the- entire n-c-double-a - tournament.

- the league's extended timeline- still leaves the door - open for sports like baseball - and softball to resume, later - this spring... but the- n-c-double-a has already- canceled




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WXXV25

WXXV 25 SEC suspends play through April 15th https://t.co/EnrZEAYz0w https://t.co/ciOIDju8uw 53 minutes ago

RPMania98

Rafael Pena 🇺🇸🇦🇫 RT @NBCSportsSoccer: Hours after reaffirming its intention to play this weekend's matches, the Bundesliga has announced the immediate suspe… 5 hours ago

NDCFalconRugby

NDC Men's Rugby RT @D1ARugby: Due to growing precautions regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), D1A will suspend regular season play through April 5. READ… 8 hours ago

NBCSportsSoccer

NBC Sports Soccer Hours after reaffirming its intention to play this weekend's matches, the Bundesliga has announced the immediate su… https://t.co/pllok6YCQe 12 hours ago

D1ARugby

D1A Rugby Due to growing precautions regarding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), D1A will suspend regular season play through April… https://t.co/zl0Csiss3S 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.