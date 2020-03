Diocese cancels masses in kern county due to coronavirus

STARTING THIS COMING WEEK DUE TOCONCERNS OVER THE CORONAVIRUS.23ABCS LEZLA GOODEN IS LIVE INSTUDIO WITH WHATPARISHIONERS CAN EXPECT MOVINGFORWARD.

THE DIOCESE OFFRESNO..

WHICH OVERSEES ALLCATHOLIC CHURCHES HERE IN KERNCOUNTY, HAS DECIDED.STARTING ON MONDAY MARCH 16THTHROUGH MARCH 29TH ALLPARISH OPERATIONS..

INCLUDINGDAILY AND WEEKENDMASSES ARE SUSPENDED.

THIS ALSOGOES FOR ITS SCHOOLS.IN A STATEMENT THE DIOCESE SAYSIN PART -- MASSESCELEBRATED THIS COMING WEEKENDWILL ALLOW THE CLERGY ANOPPORTUNITY TO SPEAK WITH THEIRPARISHIONERS WHO CHOOSE TOATTEND.

THIS WILL GIVE THEM ANOPPORTUNITY TO BECOME BETTERINFORMED AND ASSURED THAT THESEPROTECTIVEMEASURES ARE NECESSARY OUT OFCARE AND CONCERN FOR ALLGOD'S PEOPLE.

AGAIN ALL DAILYAND WEEKEND MASSES WILL BESUSPENDED AS OF MONDAY, MARCH 16THROUGH SUNDAY, MARCH29TH..I NOTICED AND HEARD IN THE LASTFEWMINUES THAT OUR DIOCES IN THECATHOLIC SCHOOL ACTUALLY WHICHWOULD INCLUDE GARCES,ST.FRANCISARE BEING SHUTDOWN FOR TWO WEEKSIS CLOSING..

THERE ARE OBVIOSULYSOME MAJOR THINGS OCCURING.IN ADDITION TO THE CLASSES, ALLEVENTS AND ATHELETICPRACTICES ARE CANCELED AS WELL.AND ALL EMPLOYEES OFTHE DIOCESE ARE TO REMAIN HOMESTARTING ON MONDAY UNLESSTOLD OTHERWISE.

