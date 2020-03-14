Global  

Masters Golf Tournament postponed

Masters Golf Tournament postponed

Masters Golf Tournament postponed

More big news coming out of the PGA Tour where Augusta National has announced that next month’s Masters Tournament will be postponed due to the Coronavirus.

Masters Golf Tournament postponed

Un- - quote.- - and more big news coming out of- the p-g-a tour... where - augusta national has announced- that next month's masters - tournament... will be post- - poned due to the corona-virus.- the first major of the year had- been scheduled to take place- from april 9th through the- 12th... but will now be moved t- a later date... if all goes - according to plan.- in a statement today... masters- chairman fred ridley is on- record as saying, qutoe...- ultimately... the health and- well- being of everyone associated- with these events and - the citizens of the augusta - community led us to this- decision... - un-quote.

- tiger woods won his fifth



