Trump To Declare State Of Emergency

Trump To Declare State Of Emergency

Trump To Declare State Of Emergency

The coronavirus outbreak has torn deeper into the fabric of American public life than expected.

BREAKING: President Trump declares state of emergency as coronavirus epidemic explodes across America, explains that only people "with symptoms" will be tested

(Natural News) As Natural News predicted would happen over a week ago, President Trump today declared...
NaturalNews.com - Published Also reported by •Zee News


President Trump Declares National Emergency Due to Coronavirus

President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency. The 73-year-old President of the United...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimesNYTimes.comThe VergebizjournalsNews24Independent



National emergency declaration should help hospitals manage COVID-19 [Video]National emergency declaration should help hospitals manage COVID-19

President Trump's nation emergency declaration Friday should improve the ability of state and local governments to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, providing up to $50 billion in federal aid to combat..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:24Published

President Trump Declares National State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus [Video]President Trump Declares National State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus

Skyler Henry reports on national response expected after President Trump declares coronavirus state of emergency in U.S. (3-13-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:15Published

