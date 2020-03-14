IHSAA Boys State Basketball Tournament Postponed

Unprecedented times indeed..

Hey good evening everyone, and welcome inside the locker room...alongside my partner petar hood, my name is justin prince..pete, tonight's show was supposed to be all about getting ready for regional saturday..it's one of my favorite days of the year..i know it's one of yours..but over the last 48 hours, everything in the sports world has changed, and that includes hoosier hysteria being put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak..

Yeah, yesterday the i-h-s-a-a said that the boys basketball state tournament would continue this weekend, just without fans...but of course that decision was reversed earlier this afternoon with comissioner bobby cox announcing the immediate postponement of the tourney..

And it's an announcment that affects several local squads..

Snider, marion, new haven, norwell, leo, blackhawk, churubusco, and southwood were all scheduled to compete for regional titles tomorrow..but that's no longer the case..and right now no one is sure when, or if, any of those teams will be able to play again this season..

