New Charges Against R. Kelly In NY 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:38s - Published Legal woes just increased for R. Kelly, according to reports at Newser.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Crentist RT @NPR: Federal prosecutors in New York have filed new charges against R. Kelly. In all, he now faces 22 federal criminal charges that inv… 15 seconds ago Joy Resistance 🚘Biden2020 RT @Maxonsdad: This took long enough. #OV1W https://t.co/FW3NsA8ce7 1 minute ago Global Analytica Federal prosecutors in New York have filed new charges against R. Kelly. In all, he now faces 22 federal criminal c… https://t.co/5AZN4Q0rnJ 2 minutes ago Mike Rudy Burford RT @Votersspeaknow: New York Federal Prosecutors File New Charges Against R. Kelly https://t.co/ZB3DciXocK Won't get off this time, Rober… 6 minutes ago