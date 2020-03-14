Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Publix to begin closing at 8 p.m. amid coronavirus concerns

Publix to begin closing at 8 p.m. amid coronavirus concerns

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Publix to begin closing at 8 p.m. amid coronavirus concerns
The grocery chain will close at 8 p.m. until further notice starting Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

freenc2018

f RT @coffeeownsme: Coronavirus update: Harris Teeter, Publix and Wegmans stores will begin closing early https://t.co/lvZB3JuPx2 2 hours ago

jpacenti

John Pacenti Coronavirus in Florida: Publix stores to begin 8 p.m. closing times starting Saturday - News - The Palm Beach Post… https://t.co/KABqOkWZAb 2 hours ago

coffeeownsme

Dr. Duncan Renaldo,Ph.D Coronavirus update: Harris Teeter, Publix and Wegmans stores will begin closing early https://t.co/lvZB3JuPx2 2 hours ago

jimmysidecarr

James Morrissey RT @JamesTodaroMD: Grocery stores and pharmacies begin to DECREASE hours to give employees time to sanitize and restock shelves. Necessary… 3 hours ago

John_Beckham14

Todd B Coronavirus update: Harris Teeter, Publix and Wegmans stores will begin closing early https://t.co/azLrDFWXiP 3 hours ago

Codypops702

🐢🔮Mediocre Toker 🔮🐢 RT @KTNV: All Publix groceries to begin closing at 8 p.m. amid coronavirus buying frenzy. https://t.co/sOneh7UsAB 5 hours ago

GailKent

Gail Kent RT @GailKent: In Jan text my family, stock pantries. In Feb warned get that cruise deposit refunded. Today, told them Publix to begin 8pm… 5 hours ago

GailKent

Gail Kent In Jan text my family, stock pantries. In Feb warned get that cruise deposit refunded. Today, told them Publix to… https://t.co/jgISK5nFSA 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.