Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Price Gouging

Price Gouging

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Price Gouging
Keeping prices realistic
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Price Gouging

Coronavirus is impacting our daily lives in countless ways: items that should be easy and cheap to buy are now in short supply.

Retail chaos caused by coronavirus is prompting some unscrupulous people to price gouge.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco she joins us live with a hard look.

Isabella?

Katie and george... do you want to find a bottle of hand sanitizer?

It's nearly impossible to find on amazon or at retail stores along with clorox wipes or face masks.

And people are telling me how sellers are taking advantage of a high need for these products.

Hand sanitizer á32.99.

Clorox wipes á 20.50.

On average... these products cost less than 5.00... but look on sites like ebay... sellers are price gouging.

"i don't remember any specifics but i know they are like several times more than it should be."

"i think it's entirely unfair."

An analysis by the u.s. public interest research group reports prices for products like face masks and hand sanitizer have spiked by at least 50 percent compared to the average price.

Right now... there is a bill getting introduced at the minnesota state legislature that would ban price gouging on key supplies.

Live in rochester isabella basco kimt news 3.

Thanks isabella.

Amazon removed more than a million products off its website for violating amazon's fair pricing policy.

The web giant monitors the prices of products to make sure they aren't being priced at a higher value than they are worth.



Recent related news from verified sources

5 tips to avoid coronavirus price gouging: Patience and price tracking can pay off

Stay safe and shop smart during the COVID-19 pandemic with these helpful tips to avoid online...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News


He Has 17,700 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer and Nowhere to Sell Them

Amazon cracked down on coronavirus price gouging. Now, while the rest of the world searches, some...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnnyMcTweets

own goal liker I’m not looking forward to the Sudoku price gouging 3 seconds ago

JackieDuf

Jackie Duford RT @kinsellawarren: What happened with that horrible price-gouging couple in BC? Did @amazon and @costcocanada ban them yet? 4 seconds ago

Cindy_ptech

Cindy Vaquero RT @NewYorkStateAG: Taking advantage of New Yorkers by price gouging necessary goods will NOT be tolerated. If you see instances of price… 4 seconds ago

mxdcollection

Mxdcollection RT @erikhinton: An interesting side-effect of our weird capitalism is that Amazon and eBay can swiftly crack down on hand sanitizer price g… 8 seconds ago

C_Trombley1

C Trombley @deepwatrcreatur @Britonomist @RomanchukBrian I’ve been toyin around with this approach to firm strategy for a bit.… https://t.co/yqbAxC95fJ 8 seconds ago

JessEilerman

Jessica Eilerman RT @Kriseman: Report price gouging. Emergency declarations at the state level and here in St. Pete address this. If greedy business owners… 11 seconds ago

_Jo_di

𝐉𝐨𝐝𝐢.✍️ @ChiefCovfefe @Walmart Walmart needs to stop allowing these 3rd party venders from price gouging. It's their site. They're responsible. 11 seconds ago

LisaWar93308805

Lisa Warner AKA LISA LUV ☀💁🏼I WENT TO GET GROCERIES FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE VIRUS ANNOUNCEMENT😱💁🏼 & I AM STILL IN CULTURE SHOCK!😱🤓🌍💁🏼IN… https://t.co/MgfbFN10q5 12 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

2 On Your Side: Price-Gouging Crackdown [Video]

2 On Your Side: Price-Gouging Crackdown

Price-gouging is against the law - but that hasn't stopped some people from trying to cash in on people's panic. Kristine Lazar has more.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:01Published
2 On Your Side: Coronavirus Price Gouging [Video]

2 On Your Side: Coronavirus Price Gouging

In the wake of the coroanvirus outbreak, people are reselling masks, hand sanitizer and other sanitary products at as much as 1000% retail value. Kristine Lazar has more.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:10Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.