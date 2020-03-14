Coronavirus is impacting our daily lives in countless ways: items that should be easy and cheap to buy are now in short supply.

Retail chaos caused by coronavirus is prompting some unscrupulous people to price gouge.

It's nearly impossible to find on amazon or at retail stores along with clorox wipes or face masks.

And people are telling me how sellers are taking advantage of a high need for these products.

Hand sanitizer á32.99.

Clorox wipes á 20.50.

On average... these products cost less than 5.00... but look on sites like ebay... sellers are price gouging.

"i don't remember any specifics but i know they are like several times more than it should be."

"i think it's entirely unfair."

An analysis by the u.s. public interest research group reports prices for products like face masks and hand sanitizer have spiked by at least 50 percent compared to the average price.

Right now... there is a bill getting introduced at the minnesota state legislature that would ban price gouging on key supplies.

Amazon removed more than a million products off its website for violating amazon's fair pricing policy.

The web giant monitors the prices of products to make sure they aren't being priced at a higher value than they are worth.