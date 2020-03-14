Had 'great time' in India, loved being with PM Modi Donald Trump



Recent related videos from verified sources Special Report: President Donald Trump Declares National Emergency President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and outlined new measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 18:37Published 7 hours ago Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus U.S. President Donald Trump said he would 'most likely' get tested for the coronavirus, after he was pressed by reporters asking about his contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:05Published 7 hours ago