National emergency declaration should help hospitals manage COVID-19

IT'S ALL HANDS ON DECKTO ADDRESS THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC-- ON THE STATE ANDNATIONAL LEVEL.PRESIDENT TRUMP SAYSTHE NATIONALEMERGENCY DECLARATIONWILL OPEN UP ACCESS TO50 BILLION DOLLARS,WHICH WILL GO TOWARDSTOPPING THE SPREAD OFTHE VIRUS.MANY HEALTHPROFESSIONALS --INCLUDING SOME ATMETRO-AREA HOSPITALS --WELCOME THEANNOUNCEMENT.Dr Marc Larsen/ EmergencyMedicine St.

Luke's"For a long time we've kindafelt likewe were at this alone and I feelliketoday watching that pressconference, finally there isgoing tobe some asisstance from thefederalgoverment"41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD JOINS US LIVEWITH HOW THIS WILL HELPPOTENTIAL PATIENTS.ARIEL?A NATIONAL EMERGENCYCUTS SOME RESTRICTIONSPLACED ON HOSPITALS --ALLOWING DOCTORSFLEXIBILITY TO CARE FORPATIENTS.AT ST.

LUKE'S OF KANSASCITY, DOCTORS AREPREPARING FOR AN INFLUXOF PATIENTSAS THE CORONAVIRUSCONTINUES to SPREADACROSS THE COUNTRYDr Marc Larsen/ EmergencyMedicine St.

Luke'sThe thing that is unique aboutthis virus is you can beshedding virons and beinfectious days before youdevelop symptomsIN MISSOURI FOURPATIENTS HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19WHILE ACROSS THE STATELINE IN KANSAS... THEREHAVE BEEN SIXCONFIRMED CASES,INCLUDING ONE DEATHDr. David Wild/ VP ofPerformanceImprovement at the University ofKansas Health SystemIt's likely that the use oftelemedicine will be expandedA NEW INSTRUMENT NOWHELPING DOCTORS-- ANATIONAL EMERGENCYDECLARED BY PRESIDENTTRUMPWHICH EASES FEDERALLICENSE RESTRICTIONSON HOSPITALSDr Marc Larsen/ EmergencyMedicine St.

Luke'sEvery patient that stays anight in the hospital, forexample, has to have awindow looking outside.Those regulations are going tobe relaxed so we can care forpatients in a much morerelaxed and effective wayAND WHILE THEY HAVEBEEN PREPARING FORWEEKSDr. David Wild/ VP ofPerformanceImprovement at the University ofKansas Health SystemOur emergency prepardnessplan focuses on ways for us toprovide care to as manypatients as we needHOSPITALS HAVE NOWBEEN TOLD TO ACTIVATETHEIR EMERGENCYPREPARDNESS PLANSWHICH INCLUDES THINKINGONE-BED AHEADDr Marc Larsen/ EmergencyMedicine St.

Luke'sThe benefit to the patient isthat there is a room availablefor you and we have thatability to care for youPLANNING ANDPREPARING... FOR WHATDOCTORS BELIEVE WILL BEMOREDr Marc Larsen/ EmergencyMedicine St.

Luke'sOur hospitals across thehealth system and across thecity and across the countrywork at near capacity levelsright now.

When you have amass influx of patients likewhat we are expecting in thenext weeks and months, weneed to have that pop-offvalvue and repurpose rooms.THE NATIONALEMERGENCY MAY ALSOALLOW HOSPITALS TOHAVE AN EASIER TIMEBRINGING ON ADDITIONALPHYSICIANS... IF THENUMBER OF PATIENTSCONTINUE TO JUMP.