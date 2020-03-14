Amid Panic, North Texans Can Get Tested For COVID-19 In Drive Thru 2 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:09s - Published Amid Panic, North Texans Can Get Tested For COVID-19 In Drive Thru Amid coronavirus panic, North Texans can now get tested for COVID-19 in a drive thru. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this