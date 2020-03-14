A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Bartonjo RT @Tuko_co_ke : . @realDonaldTrump also announced a set of measures aimed at stemming the effects of the outbreak They include waiving cert… 40 seconds ago

Roshan Gupta RT @CNBCnow : BREAKING: President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus outbreak, making up to $50B available to combat the vir… 27 seconds ago

VIRIYA RT @ccni : Trump declares a national emergency and says he will be tested for coronavirus "fairly soon." Fears rise for world leaders as off… 25 seconds ago

Privacy Related News How much should we bet that he declares a national emergency to postpone the Presidential election to some “as yet… https://t.co/gQfXxbohWg 15 seconds ago

Donna Avocado 🥑 for President Joe Biden Third Mar-a-Lago guest tests positive for coronavirus; Trump declares national emergency https://t.co/iUkSw0LDAO 15 seconds ago

NativeOne 🇺🇸 RT @SaraCarterDC : Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus, Solutions Spur Wall Street Rally Incredible what can be done w/ rig… 8 seconds ago