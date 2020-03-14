Mayo were all prepping to play for a section championship tonight.

But with the ruling from the másáhásál, their seasons are over.

Káiámát news three was told that many of the players didn't hear from their coaches about the ruling, but through social media.

The mayo spartans were looking to become the first rochester team to make it to state in over a decade.

Their season abruptly ended, with star gabe madsen having a hard time to process it.xx "it hasn't really sunken in yet to be honest, if you would have told me when i was first playing basketball in the fifth grade that my senior season was going to end because of a virus i would have thought you were crazy.

All of the guys would prefer to go into a game and lose than to have it end this way and we understand the reasons why, it doesn't