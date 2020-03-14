Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Premier League > English Premier League suspended over coronavirus

English Premier League suspended over coronavirus

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:12s - Published < > Embed
English Premier League suspended over coronavirus

English Premier League suspended over coronavirus

With large gatherings an obvious risk, much of world sport is now in shutdown, including the world's biggest football leagues.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: First English Premier League match postponed due to virus fears

Coronavirus: First English Premier League match postponed due to virus fearsMembers of Arsenal's playing squad have gone into two weeks of self-isolation in a coronavirus...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Coronavirus | English Premier League schedule in doubt after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta contracted

The Premier League could be forced into lockdown after Arsenal's match at Brighton was postponed when...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Daily Record



You Might Like


Tweets about this

WAGNH_CFC

WAGNH As per the Telegraph, "there was little ­opposition to awarding [Liverpool] their first English title for 30 years"… https://t.co/H5xcr8piEC 2 minutes ago

Siya_z

Siyabonga RT @vuyosimawo_: ● English premier league suspended until 04 April ○ Laliga suspended until further notice ● SERIE A Suspended also What… 4 minutes ago

richielovall

Richard Martins. RT @Newsweek: English Premier League suspended until April due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/UzpOunr3wi 5 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web English Premier League suspended over coronavirus https://t.co/GKlizD9b1c 7 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News English Premier League suspended over coronavirus https://t.co/rWaNG4iVLZ 10 minutes ago

BritishHeraldUK

British Herald LONDON/NEW YORK- Golf's jewel in the crown The Masters and English soccer's Premier League joined the lengthening l… https://t.co/nagJflJgN3 15 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe English Premier League suspended over coronavirus https://t.co/eEczDzMXae 17 minutes ago

15MinuteNews

15 Minute News English Premier League suspended over coronavirus https://t.co/ZklkukwA9x #News 19 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

English Premier League and elite European matches halted for coronavirus [Video]English Premier League and elite European matches halted for coronavirus

All English Premier League soccer matches will be suspended until at least April due to the coronavirus outbreak. The decision was taken on Friday morning shortly after European soccer&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:30Published

All domestic English professional football suspended [Video]All domestic English professional football suspended

Chief reporter Bryan Swanson updates us on the emergency Premier League meeting about coronavirus.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.