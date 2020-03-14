U.S. House to pass coronavirus aid bill -Pelosi

Global  

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:50s
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that the Democratic-controlled chamber would pass a coronavirus economic aid package, which would provide free coronavirus testing and two weeks of paid sick leave for those affected by the virus.

0
Congress, White House close in on coronavirus aid bill as U.S. closures loom

House Democrats and the Trump administration are close to a deal on a coronavirus economic aid...
House passes aid bill after Trump declares virus emergency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House approved legislation early Saturday to provide direct relief to...
Pelosi Says Democrats Readying Their Own Coronavirus Relief Bill [Video]Pelosi Says Democrats Readying Their Own Coronavirus Relief Bill

This comes as the Trump administration is working with Congress on an economic stimulus package to help those impacted by the virus.

Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package [Video]Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package

Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The bill provides $7.76 billion to..

