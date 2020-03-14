U.S. House to pass coronavirus aid bill -Pelosi 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:50s - Published U.S. House to pass coronavirus aid bill -Pelosi U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that the Democratic-controlled chamber would pass a coronavirus economic aid package, which would provide free coronavirus testing and two weeks of paid sick leave for those affected by the virus.

Tweets about this Resist... Persist... Insist RT @KaivanShroff: The House’s Coronavirus Bill will pass tonight. Trump is ready to sign it. But Mitch McConnell is taking a 3-day weeke… 15 seconds ago SassySenior RT @LifeNewsHQ: BREAKING NEWS: Trump Stops Pelosi From Putting Abortion Funding in Anti-Coronavirus Bill, House to Pass Clean Measure #… 19 seconds ago Beth Hurley RT @bhaviklathia: #WheresMitch? We need the Senate to gavel into session ASAP and pass the bipartisan House coronavirus relief bill. https:… 27 seconds ago Ashhh💜✈️ RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING The House votes 363-40 to pass the ‘Families First Coronavirus Response Act’, putting tens of billions of dol… 27 seconds ago Gail Drexler RT @SKYRIDER4538: While the Trump admin, the senate & the Republicans in the House are working to pass a bill that is specifically for #cor… 52 seconds ago