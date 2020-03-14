'Europe is now the epicenter': WHO 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:40s - Published 'Europe is now the epicenter': WHO World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says that the coronavirus pandemic is now doing the most damage in Europe, and that any country that thinks this "won't happen to us" is making a deadly mistake. 0

