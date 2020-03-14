Global  

Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus

Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus

Bolsonaro tests negative for coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was recently in the United States and met with U.S. President Donald Trump, has tested negative for coronavirus, according to a post on his Facebook page on Friday.

This report produced by Jonah Green.

