Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency

Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency

Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing what he said was about $50 billion in federal aid to fight the disease.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Declares Coronavirus Outbreak A National Emergency

After previously downplaying the threat posed by the coronavirus, President Donald Trump declared the...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comReutersReuters IndiaSBSNews24



You Might Like


Tweets about this

garyd552

Gary Vaughn RT @BeachPretzel2: Trump is so screwed: Third Mar-a-Lago guest tests positive for coronavirus; Trump declares national emergency https://t.… 5 seconds ago

larpmjt

I’M A TRUMP CULT MEMBER~Text TRUMP to 88022 ❤️🇺🇸 RT @SaraCarterDC: Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus, Solutions Spur Wall Street Rally Incredible what can be done w/ rig… 6 seconds ago

qbayyinah91

Qadriany B (Ririn) RT @piersmorgan: BREAKING: President Trump declares Coronavirus crisis is now a ‘National Emergency’ for the United States. 7 seconds ago

VirginiaMoigna3

Virginia Moignard RT @BEVHOWARD40: Trump can't resist handshakes as he declares a coronavirus national emergency https://t.co/BqPvMOYfoT via @politico 8 seconds ago

JoelSmith64

Joel Smith RT @tkag2020_ann: 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 “It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer,” Trump tweeted. We are a Country… 28 seconds ago

breaknewsalert

Breaking News Alerts 💵💵The emergency opened up nearly $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.… https://t.co/a3uCufWXqn 42 seconds ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News Trump says US may include UK in European coronavirus travel ban https://t.co/mssbAsuH6U 54 seconds ago

MaMa97018748

MaMa🇮🇳 RT @AdityaRajKaul: Trump declares National Emergency to tackle #CoronaVirus pandemic. https://t.co/8vBtn9SjCS 56 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stocks stage furious rally after national emergency declared [Video]Stocks stage furious rally after national emergency declared

Wall Street catapulted at the end of Friday&apos;s session, closing with a daily gain of more than 9% after President Trump took a step toward tackling the coronavirus outbreak. Conway G. Gittens..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:16Published

President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus [Video]President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

Watch President Trump's full news conference from the White House.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 30:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.