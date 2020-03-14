Buffalo Public Schools will decide next week if district will close for extended period of time

All Buffalo Public Schools will be closed Monday to students as it takes steps to prepare for a possible closure for up to three weeks due to the coronavirus.



Tweets about this Winning 2020 RT @WKBW: Students in Buffalo Public Schools will NOT report to class on Monday. Faculty and staff will prepare for possible closures. MOR… 2 hours ago Nikki DeMentri Buffalo Public Schools will be closed to students on Monday, but a decision if the district will close for an exten… https://t.co/sm0tQm6YAP 2 hours ago Michael Thomas RT @DaveGreber4: #BREAKING: Buffalo public schools will close Monday to prepare for extended closure, should it be needed. Students will re… 3 hours ago Duane Steinel RT @HannahBuehler: BREAKING:Buffalo Public Schools are not closing but are beginning preps should they have to close. Monday schools will b… 5 hours ago Mark Layer RT @EricaBrecher: Because we are carrying the Buffalo Public School press conference on air right now, I want to make clear @NYGovCuomo wai… 7 hours ago Rachel Elzufon RT @AshleyroweWKBW: NEW: Buffalo Public Schools “intensely” preparing to close. School will be closed on Monday to allow teachers & staff t… 8 hours ago Tsuk03 RT @HannahBuehler: THREAD: Buffalo Public Schools will still be providing food for students. If the community is quarantined, food will be… 8 hours ago Alexis RT @WGRZ: On Monday, March 16, all Buffalo Public Schools will be closed to students. Teachers are still to report. Teachers will work on… 8 hours ago