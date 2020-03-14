Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon'

Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon'

Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon'

US president Donald Trump said he is likely to be tested for the coronavirus "fairly soon," as questions swirl about why the president, his top aides and his family aren't doing more to protect themselves and others against Covid-19.

In the face of repeat direct and indirect exposures, Mr Trump was defensive on Friday, insisting he didn't need to isolate himself because he wasn't exhibiting symptoms.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump will 'most likely' have coronavirus test

President Donald Trump says the decision will allow access to around $50bn of funding to combat the...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsJapan TodayReutersThe Verge


U.S. FDA approves Thermo Fisher's coronavirus test: official

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZoeZg1

Zoe #RLB4Leader #RB4Deputy RT @weijia: Here’s my exchange with President Trump in which he said on the record he would probably get a #Coronavirus test “fairly soon”… 5 minutes ago

newscentermaine

NEWS CENTER Maine President Trump says he will 'likely' take coronavirus test 'fairly soon' https://t.co/y8VyoOIGN6 7 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Trump to get coronavirus test 'fairly soon': https://t.co/yrzbuKcVex #coronaviruspandemic 13 minutes ago

MaureenCady2

Maureen Cady Ames RT @SethAbramson: BREAKING NEWS (CNN): Trump Says He'll Be Tested for Coronavirus Infection "Fairly Soon," But Refuses to Provide Timeline… 36 minutes ago

matthewgann24

Matthew Gann RT @10TV: Trump over the weekend was near Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director, Fábio Wajngarten, who tested positi… 50 minutes ago

Leopard212

LCA TEJAS (INDIA) ‏‏ایل سی اے تیجس RT @AFP: #BREAKING Trump says 'likely' to have #Coronavirus test 'fairly soon' https://t.co/NLcOnldFIq 59 minutes ago

KTVB

KTVB.COM President Trump says he will 'likely' take coronavirus test 'fairly soon' https://t.co/hQGYBE1Frv 1 hour ago

MySeattleNews

My Seattle News RT @KING5Seattle: President Trump says he will 'likely' take coronavirus test 'fairly soon' https://t.co/fW7MvJp0ne 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus [Video]Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would &apos;most likely&apos; get tested for the coronavirus, after he was pressed by reporters asking about his contact with a Brazilian official who tested..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:06Published

President Trump Declares National State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus [Video]President Trump Declares National State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus

Skyler Henry reports on national response expected after President Trump declares coronavirus state of emergency in U.S. (3-13-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.