Desperate Journey Movie (1942)

Desperate Journey Movie Trailer (1942) - Plot synopsis: They're downed but not out.

Five Allied airmen shot down after a bombing run over Germany set out to fight and finagle their way back to England in this rousing World War II spirit lifter.

From the opening frames to Errol Flynn's famed parting verbal salvo, Desperate Journey teems with excitement.

A factory is blasted to smithereens, one narrow escape is topped by the next, and an enemy bomber is swiped and used against the pursuing Nazis.

The airmen plunge into their adventures with swashbuckling ï¿½lan -- exactly as Raoul Walsh (White Heat) intended.

With Walsh's fast-paced handling, Flynn's bravado and Reagan's boy-next-door gumption, this Journey is a mission accomplished!

