Oakland Schools, Libraries, Senior and Rec Centers Close as Community Hunkers Down

With public schools now closed in Oakland, city officials announced that they are also temporarily closing all public library locations and recreation centers starting Monday.

Andrea Nakano reports.

(3-13-20)

