Santa Cruz resident describes lack of toiletries, “aggression” during quarantine at Air Force Base

Santa Cruz resident describes lack of toiletries, “aggression” during quarantine at Air Force Base

Santa Cruz resident describes lack of toiletries, “aggression” during quarantine at Air Force Base

Richard Lovelacesaid there was a lack of towels, blankets, tooth paste and even soap.

Lovelace also said that there was no organization when catered food was brought to the hotel lobby and "Next thing you know people started pushing in line and then it was a mob around the food counters.

Some people were a little unruly since we didn't know when our next meal would come."

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Photos May Show Health, Safety Mismanagement At Travis AFB [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Photos May Show Health, Safety Mismanagement At Travis AFB

Some 800 Grand Princess cruise ship passengers now quarantined for the coronavirus at Travis have dubbed the experience "Camp Corona." The sent photos to a California lawmaker that appear to show..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:43Published
Questions Raised About Coronavirus Quarantine At Travis AFB [Video]

Questions Raised About Coronavirus Quarantine At Travis AFB

People inside the Travis Air Force Base Coronavirus quarantine are describing a poorly-planned operation. (3/13/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:48Published
