MGM Resorts report closures, layoffs; employees test positive for coronavirus

MGM Resorts report closures, layoffs; employees test positive for coronavirus

MGM Resorts report closures, layoffs; employees test positive for coronavirus

A major hospitality and entertainment company in Las Vegas has announced several closures and layoffs, as business demand significantly drops amid coronavirus concerns.

