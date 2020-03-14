Global  

Coronavirus cases, testing capacity expected to increase

With more than a dozen confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio, the state expects the number of cases to rise as more testing is completed.

New Mexico turns to TriCore for additional coronavirus testing capacity

With confirmed coronavirus cases in New Mexico, and a need for additional capacity, state health...
Coronavirus ravages North America: More US states report upswing in cases; even Canadian PM's wife tests positive

(Natural News) The state of Florida has purchased 2,500 commercially available testing kits to...
