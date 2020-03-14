Global  

CORRECTS STORYLNE: Coronavirus panic buying clears UK supermarket shelves

CORRECTS STORYLNE: Coronavirus panic buying clears UK supermarket shelves

CORRECTS STORYLNE: Coronavirus panic buying clears UK supermarket shelves

Supermarkets in London were running out of several products early on Saturday (March 14th) morning as shoppers continued panic buying in the coronavirus outbreak.

Shelves were cleared for toilet paper, hand wash and many vegetables and chains of Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury's.

