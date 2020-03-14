60 pounds of food from canceled Tri-C event goes to Stone Soup Cleveland 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:23s - Published 60 pounds of food from canceled Tri-C event goes to Stone Soup Cleveland Social distancing has forced the cancellation of many events, and today, Cuyahoga Community College donated nearly 60 pounds of food because Tri-C canceled a conference that was supposed to take place this week. A partnership with Stone Soup Cleveland is rescuing resources. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this