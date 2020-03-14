Ohio nurses report hoarding, theft of protective gear amid coronavirus outbreak

The Ohio Nurses Association is urging hospitals across the state to improve communication between nurses and hospitals ranging from protocols to protective nurses amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.



Recent related videos from verified sources Vendor sells face masks and tissues on Thai street as even hospitals run out of them during COVID-19 outbreak A vendor whizzes around Bangkok selling tissues and face masks as even hospitals ran out of protective gear amid a worsening coronavirus crisis. The man was seen yesterday (March 5) evening with.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:26Published 1 week ago Vice President Mike Pence Comes To Minnesota Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Pence is in Minnesota to see how 3M is creating protective gear, John Lauritsen reports (2:23). WCCO 4 News At Noon – March 5, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:23Published 1 week ago