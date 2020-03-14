Global  

Ohio nurses report hoarding, theft of protective gear amid coronavirus outbreak

The Ohio Nurses Association is urging hospitals across the state to improve communication between nurses and hospitals ranging from protocols to protective nurses amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

