Shoppers form long queues in supermarket amid coronavirus lockdown in Manila

Long queues of shoppers fill their trolleys with supplies during a panic buying spree in Manila, the Philippines, on March 13th after a coronavirus lockdown was announced.

The capital Metro Manila region will have a ''community lockdown'' from March 15 to April 14, which prevents land, domestic air, and domestic sea travel to and from the capital region.

It will confine more than 12 million people to the area.

Many people are stocking up on food, toilet paper, alcohol and other items for the home.

Micmic Abad, 29, went to the supermarket just to buy her daily shop.

However, when they saw the long lines at Shopwise in the Makati City area, she changed her mind and walked out.

The Philippines has suffered 64 cases along with eight deaths as of March 14.

The actual total could be higher as official stats don't include those who are tested privately or self-medicate at home without coronavirus testing.