United States declares national emergency amid Coronavirus pandemic| Oneindia News

US President Donald Trump declared national emergency in US due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He said the next 8 weeks are critical and the govt intends to ramp up screening and testing for the infectious COVID 19.

Trump also said that he may get tested for the virus but not because he came in contact with leaders who tested positive.

#COVID_19 #CoronavirusPandemic #DonaldTrump

Trump declares emergency to combat virus

The United States declared a state of emergency Friday as many European countries went on a war...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •CNAReuters


Royal Caribbean suspends US cruise operations after national emergency declared

Royal Caribbean suspends US cruise operations after national emergency declaredJoe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Royal Caribbean will suspend...
The Verge - Published


fredhermelin

Frédéric Hermelin 🎬 United States Declares National Emergency Over the Coronavirus https://t.co/XPlMEsdeJY 13 minutes ago

TheTomar

Naveen Tomar RT @PBNS_India: United States declares National emergency over #NovelCoronavirus as death toll rises to 41. 28 minutes ago

PBNS_India

Prasar Bharati News Services United States declares National emergency over #NovelCoronavirus as death toll rises to 41. 31 minutes ago

FrankSowa1

Frank Sowa RT @coronaviruscare: United States declares National Emergency. https://t.co/Mr1SjTKHtI 1 hour ago

mariong1

Banana! RT @NarratedPOTUS: The President of the United States declares a national day of prayer as a pandemic response initiative, to be observed o… 1 hour ago

ComicsSamir

@samirr41 RT @ComicsSamir: ￼ UNITED STATES DECLARES NATIONAL EMERGENCY [source] Coronavirus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said: "These kind of things gen… 1 hour ago

ComicsSamir

@samirr41 ￼ UNITED STATES DECLARES NATIONAL EMERGENCY [source] Coronavirus expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said: "These kind of thi… https://t.co/fiyWb3I5UB 1 hour ago

x_maseti

Bhuti Call RT @piersmorgan: BREAKING: President Trump declares Coronavirus crisis is now a ‘National Emergency’ for the United States. 2 hours ago


Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News [Video]Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News

Govt raises excise duty on petrol-diesel by Rs 3/litre; 68-year-old woman is second death due to Coronavirus in India; More shutdowns in states across India in measure to implement social distancing;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:23Published

President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus [Video]President Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

Watch President Trump's full news conference from the White House.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 30:14Published

