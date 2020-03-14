Global  

Dame Judi Dench hasn't watched Cats

Dame Judi Dench hasn't watched Cats
According to Dame Judi Dench, she still hasn't watched the 'Cats' movie.
Judi Dench Hasn't Seen 'Cats,' Reacts to Her Razzie Nomination

Judi Dench says that she still hasn’t seen her controversial movie Cats and she’s reacting to the...
Just Jared - Published

Dame Judi Dench ignoring critical response to Cats

Dame Judi Dench said she has not yet watched Cats, and has ignored the withering critical response to...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


