Gov. Evers directs DHS to order mandated statewide closure of all K-12 Wisconsin schools

Gov. Evers directs DHS to order mandated statewide closure of all K-12 Wisconsin schools

Gov. Evers directs DHS to order mandated statewide closure of all K-12 Wisconsin schools

Gov.

Evers has directed Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an agency order.

That order is mandating the statewide closure of all K-12 schools, public and private.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Stop, grab, and go: Milwaukee Public Schools to provide meals, education materials at 20 locations

Stop, grab, and go: Milwaukee Public Schools to provide meals, education materials at 20 locations

Milwaukee Public Schools are providing resources and materials for families of students after Governor Tony Evers ordered the closure of all K-12 schools in the state of Wisconsin due to the..

Statewide closure of all k-12 schools

Statewide closure of all k-12 schools

Statewide closure of all k-12 schools

