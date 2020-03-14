Global  

Londoners panic buy toilet roll amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers hurried to grab toilet paper at this branch of supermarket chain Aldi in Greenwich, London, shortly after the store opened on Saturday morning (March 14th).

There have been widespread reports of toilet paper shortages in shops across the UK and in other countries battling the COVID-19 coronavirus following panic buying.

Recent related news from verified sources

Rationing and robbery: Coronavirus outbreak sparks toilet roll panic

In Australia, major grocers have restricted supplies to one pack per person. In Japan, rolls are...
Reuters - Published


