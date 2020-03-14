Global  

Bill Gates Is Leaving The Boards Of Microsoft And Berkshire Hathaway

Bill Gates Is Leaving The Boards Of Microsoft And Berkshire Hathaway

Bill Gates Is Leaving The Boards Of Microsoft And Berkshire Hathaway

​Gates said he's stepping down "to dedicate more time to ​philanthropic priorities."

Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway to focus on 'philanthropic priorities'

End of an era as Bill Gates steps down from the Microsoft board

