Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local small businesses already feeling the pain from coronavirus, but there's help

Local small businesses already feeling the pain from coronavirus, but there's help

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:01s - Published < > Embed
Local small businesses already feeling the pain from coronavirus, but there's help

Local small businesses already feeling the pain from coronavirus, but there's help

Because the coronavirus is keeping folks indoors, Brenders, the owner of Three Girls Cupcake Shoppe in Berea, says she’s lost about 50 percent of her sales.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

SBA making loans available to Ohio companies amid coronavirus pandemic

The U.S. Small Business Administration will offer up to $2 million in disaster assistance loans to...
bizjournals - Published

Seattle Uber, Lyft drivers say their earnings are plummeting amid the coronavirus outbreak, and there’s little help in sight

Politicians have announced economic help for small businesses and more unemployment benefits for...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PaulMooreWW

Paul Moore RT @jessphillips: Lots of local restaurants and other businesses coming in to see me today about how they are already close to closing down… 5 minutes ago

bmhscounselors

BMHS Counselors As coronavirus cuts into business, local bakery gets creative https://t.co/nj528wDhZj 39 minutes ago

mudislandgal

BerniieF RT @Ciaraioch: Keep in mind your local small businesses over the coming weeks who are already struggling badly - a lot of them will do vouc… 47 minutes ago

BeaconsfieldLab

Beaconsfield Labour RT @laetisiacarter: Tune in this Sunday at 10am. Discussing the impact of the pandemic on our local/small businesses. On the self employed… 52 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Small businesses plan for coronavirus [Video]

Small businesses plan for coronavirus

Small businesses plan for coronavirus

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:09Published
Sacramento City Leaders Voting On Plant To Fight Economic Impact Of Coronavirus [Video]

Sacramento City Leaders Voting On Plant To Fight Economic Impact Of Coronavirus

Mayor Darrell Steinberg says city leaders are looking at a $1 million relief package that will help local small businesses cope with the losses from the coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:52Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.