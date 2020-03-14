Denver drive-up coronavirus testing facility will move to Denver Coliseum on Saturday

Global  

Denver’s drive-up COVID-19 testing facility will reopen Saturday, but at a new location: the Denver Coliseum, located at 4600 Humboldt Street in Denver.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Drive-Up Coronavirus Testing Site Moved From Lowry To Coliseum [Video]

Drive-Up Coronavirus Testing Site Moved From Lowry To Coliseum

The testing site for coronavirus will be at the Denver Coliseum on Saturday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:02Published
Drive-Up Coronavirus Testing Site In Denver Postponed [Video]

Drive-Up Coronavirus Testing Site In Denver Postponed

The snow and cold early Friday morning postponed testing until Saturday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:23Published
