|
China coronavirus epicentre Hubei eases lockdown
|
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
China coronavirus epicentre Hubei eases lockdown
In China’s Hubei province, a 50-day lockdown is finally starting to ease, as other governments around the world begin to enforce travel restrictions.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|China confirmed only eight new coronavirus infections in Hubei province, the first time the epicentre...
Reuters India - Published
|Beijing (AFP) March 11, 2020
Key companies can resume work in coronavirus-hit Wuhan, China...
Energy Daily - Published Also reported by •Terra Daily
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Coronavirus: WHO says Europe now 'the epicentre of the pandemic'
The head of the World Health Organization says Europe, not China, is now the epicentre of the world's coronavirus pandemic. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva that..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published
|